3-year-old girl's hair gets stuck in ...

3-year-old girl's hair gets stuck in Chuck E. Cheese ticket machine

Wednesday Feb 8

What was supposed to be a fun trip to Chuck E. Cheese Saturday turned frightening for a mom and her 3-year-old daughter. STERLING HEIGHTS, MI - The mom of a Michigan girl said that her daughter was rushed to the hospital after her hair was ripped out by a Chuck E. Cheese ticket machine.

