3-year-old girl's hair gets stuck in Chuck E. Cheese ticket machine
What was supposed to be a fun trip to Chuck E. Cheese Saturday turned frightening for a mom and her 3-year-old daughter. STERLING HEIGHTS, MI - The mom of a Michigan girl said that her daughter was rushed to the hospital after her hair was ripped out by a Chuck E. Cheese ticket machine.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KAUZ.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sterling Heights Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Tabernacle Church (Jul '15)
|Feb 7
|really
|46
|Detroit seeks new relationship with Trump after...
|Feb 6
|duck femocrats
|16
|Ex-Catholic teacher pleads guilty to sex with s... (May '15)
|Feb 5
|Pope Phart
|28
|Rude EMS service Technicians (Oct '07)
|Feb 3
|rsc
|45
|Trump supporters say they are happy with immigr...
|Jan 31
|The Real Donald T...
|3
|do not shop at art van (Nov '06)
|Jan 28
|Noel
|261
|Rude Police
|Jan 26
|Facts
|14
Find what you want!
Search Sterling Heights Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC