US industrial production jumps in December
Industrial output jumped in December, retracing the decline in November, which was bigger than originally reported, with consumer goods and utilities leading the way, the Federal Reserve reported on Wednesday. File photo of an employee working on a production line at Ford Motor Company's Van Dyke Transmission Plant in Sterling Heights, Michigan, USA.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Add your comments below
Sterling Heights Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rude Police
|11 hr
|Facts
|14
|Stop preying on us !
|Jan 23
|Old friend
|7
|Driver ticketed for warming car in his own driv...
|Jan 22
|Truth
|11
|Michigan mayor caught on tape calling black peo...
|Jan 22
|shot first whites
|47
|Racist or fake? Mich. mayor under fire after ru...
|Jan 18
|Drax112
|2
|Great Lakes Church Troy, MI
|Jan 18
|Jon Russell
|6
|Thousands attend US rallies to support Obama he...
|Jan 18
|shot first whites
|25
Find what you want!
Search Sterling Heights Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC