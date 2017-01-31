Trump supporters say they are happy with immigration order
There are 3 comments on the The Chronicle-Journal story from Yesterday, titled Trump supporters say they are happy with immigration order. In it, The Chronicle-Journal reports that:
Don't talk about airport protests in Trump Country. In the places that propelled Donald Trump to the White House, the president's fans couldn't be much happier with his executive order temporarily banning refugees and immigrants from seven mostly Muslim countries.
#1 Yesterday
Real Americans love Donald Trump! We're not just happy-we're OVERJOYED !!!
#2 Yesterday
I'm with him
#3 Yesterday
As The Real Donald Trump I assure my faithful Amerikans that none of those refugees from countries that give you the hee-bee-jeebies will cross our borders! Nevermind not one citizen from those countries has taken life in a terrorist attack on our soil in the last eight, nay twenty years! Nevermind those from the same countries as the 9/11 hijackers can still come here! Nevermind I left untouched the #1 recruiting station for ISIS, found in the hands of any American leaning toward radicalization! Nevermind unrestricted access to ISIS/Islamic Terrorist propaganda by the Internet is the one common denominator for all the terrorist attacks here over the last eight years! Yes my faithfuls, believe it! We're making Amerika safe again!
