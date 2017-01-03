Ram
A massive retooling of Fiat Chrysler's Sterling Heights, Mich., assembly plant required to build the redesigned Ram 1500 began last month and will continue through much of this year. The $1.48 billion project involves switching the factory from unibody to body-on-frame production, renovation of the paint shop and the addition of a local test track.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Automotive News.
Add your comments below
Sterling Heights Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Resident launches petition for Seven Mile - dow... (Jun '15)
|Dec 30
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|4
|do not shop at art van (Nov '06)
|Dec 29
|Mad
|260
|blight harassment (Feb '08)
|Dec 27
|mrcoup
|19
|house sinks in hole
|Dec 27
|thats poopy
|1
|Stop preying on us !
|Dec 27
|lawless
|3
|Ferndale couple accused of kidnapping, extortion (Mar '08)
|Dec 21
|Cecilia
|285
|Old teen mall in Roseville (May '08)
|Dec 18
|deg
|42
Find what you want!
Search Sterling Heights Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC