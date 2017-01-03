Ram

Sunday Jan 1 Read more: Automotive News

A massive retooling of Fiat Chrysler's Sterling Heights, Mich., assembly plant required to build the redesigned Ram 1500 began last month and will continue through much of this year. The $1.48 billion project involves switching the factory from unibody to body-on-frame production, renovation of the paint shop and the addition of a local test track.

