Macomb County in state of emergency following Fraser sinkhole
Following a massive sinkhole in Fraser, Macomb County officials have declared a state of emergency Thursday and are asking residents to limit water use. County Executive Mark Hackel has called on Gov. Rick Snyder to request state aid and federal aid.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Metro Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sterling Heights Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Resident launches petition for Seven Mile - dow... (Jun '15)
|Dec 30
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|4
|do not shop at art van (Nov '06)
|Dec 29
|Mad
|260
|blight harassment (Feb '08)
|Dec 27
|mrcoup
|19
|house sinks in hole
|Dec 27
|thats poopy
|1
|Stop preying on us !
|Dec 27
|lawless
|3
|Ferndale couple accused of kidnapping, extortion (Mar '08)
|Dec 21
|Cecilia
|285
|Old teen mall in Roseville (May '08)
|Dec 18
|deg
|42
Find what you want!
Search Sterling Heights Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC