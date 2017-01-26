Macomb Co. residents urged to restrict water use
Some Macomb County residents are being urged to restrict their water use after sediment plugs have collapsed a sewer line, leading to a risk of sewage spilling into the Clinton River. According to the Macomb County Public Works Office, shifting sediment has reduced the amount of sewage to flow through the damage interceptor near the sinkhole at 15 Mile Rd. in Fraser.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXYZ.
Add your comments below
Sterling Heights Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|do not shop at art van (Nov '06)
|3 hr
|Noel
|261
|Ex-Catholic teacher pleads guilty to sex with s... (May '15)
|21 hr
|Parden Pard
|27
|Rude Police
|Thu
|Facts
|14
|Stop preying on us !
|Jan 23
|Old friend
|7
|Driver ticketed for warming car in his own driv...
|Jan 22
|Truth
|11
|Michigan mayor caught on tape calling black peo...
|Jan 22
|shot first whites
|47
|Racist or fake? Mich. mayor under fire after ru...
|Jan 18
|Drax112
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sterling Heights Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC