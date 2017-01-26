Kellen Winslow to visit Sterling Heights HS
NFL Pro Football Hall of Fame member Kellen Winslow will visit Sterling Heights High School at 12 pm, Wednesday, January 18, to participate in the Heart of a Hall of Famer series. It's sponsored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame and Extreme Networks.
