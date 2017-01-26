Kellen Winslow to visit Sterling Heig...

Kellen Winslow to visit Sterling Heights HS

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 17 Read more: WXYZ

NFL Pro Football Hall of Fame member Kellen Winslow will visit Sterling Heights High School at 12 pm, Wednesday, January 18, to participate in the Heart of a Hall of Famer series. It's sponsored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame and Extreme Networks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXYZ.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sterling Heights Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Rude Police 9 hr Facts 14
Stop preying on us ! Jan 23 Old friend 7
News Driver ticketed for warming car in his own driv... Jan 22 Truth 11
News Michigan mayor caught on tape calling black peo... Jan 22 shot first whites 47
News Racist or fake? Mich. mayor under fire after ru... Jan 18 Drax112 2
Great Lakes Church Troy, MI Jan 18 Jon Russell 6
News Thousands attend US rallies to support Obama he... Jan 18 shot first whites 25
See all Sterling Heights Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sterling Heights Forum Now

Sterling Heights Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sterling Heights Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Sterling Heights, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,237 • Total comments across all topics: 278,279,098

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC