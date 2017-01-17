Jeep confirms Wagoneer, Grand Wagonee...

Jeep confirms Wagoneer, Grand Wagoneer and pickup

Monday Jan 9

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles [NYSE:FCAU] used the 2017 Detroit auto show to make some major product announcements concerning its Jeep brand. First and foremost, FCA confirmed that plans for separate Jeep Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer full-size SUVs remained on track.

