In solidarity with Muslims, airport activists form circle to protect prayer

Protestors laid down their signs during their protest at Detroit Metropolitan Airport so that Muslim protestors could kneel and pray. When a protest at Detroit Metropolitan Airport against President Trump's immigration ban overlapped with one of the obligatory times in the day for Muslim prayer, protestors shared a gesture of solidarity, caught in this photograph by Sterling Heights resident Jeena Patel.

