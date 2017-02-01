Immigration order playing well to Trump's fans around nation

Many Trump voters across the U.S. say they are pleased with his executive order temporarily banning refug... . FILE - In this Feb. 22, 2016, file photo, Middletown, Ohio, attorney Terri King, seeking the Republican nomination to run for Ohio's 8th District seat vacated by former U.S. House Speaker John Boehner, speaks during a f... .

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAFF-TV Huntsville.