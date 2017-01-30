Grandmother warns about gift card scam
An elderly woman says she was duped out of thousands of dollars after thieves pretended to be her grandson on the phone. The scam involves gift cards, the major retailer Target and playing on the emotions of the elderly.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXYZ.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sterling Heights Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|do not shop at art van (Nov '06)
|Jan 28
|Noel
|261
|Ex-Catholic teacher pleads guilty to sex with s... (May '15)
|Jan 27
|Parden Pard
|27
|Rude Police
|Jan 26
|Facts
|14
|Stop preying on us !
|Jan 23
|Old friend
|7
|Driver ticketed for warming car in his own driv...
|Jan 22
|Truth
|11
|Michigan mayor caught on tape calling black peo...
|Jan 22
|shot first whites
|47
|Racist or fake? Mich. mayor under fire after ru...
|Jan 18
|Drax112
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sterling Heights Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC