Fouts denies it's him saying n-word, invokes MLK

In a lengthy Facebook post on Monday, Warren mayor Jim Fouts denied that he was the person caught on leaked recordings saying the n-word and the c-word and comparing African-Americans to chimpanzees. Characterizing the recordings as a "transparent attempt at character assassination," Fouts accused Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel of releasing the "phony" tapes in retaliation over a quarrel over an illegal dumping at Freedom Hill in Sterling Heights.

