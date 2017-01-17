Fouts denies it's him saying n-word, invokes MLK
In a lengthy Facebook post on Monday, Warren mayor Jim Fouts denied that he was the person caught on leaked recordings saying the n-word and the c-word and comparing African-Americans to chimpanzees. Characterizing the recordings as a "transparent attempt at character assassination," Fouts accused Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel of releasing the "phony" tapes in retaliation over a quarrel over an illegal dumping at Freedom Hill in Sterling Heights.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Metro Times.
Add your comments below
Sterling Heights Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stop preying on us !
|Jan 23
|Old friend
|7
|Michigan mayor caught on tape calling black peo...
|Jan 22
|16 TEEN SHOTS
|50
|Driver ticketed for warming car in his own driv...
|Jan 22
|Truth
|11
|Rude Police
|Jan 20
|KpMi
|13
|Racist or fake? Mich. mayor under fire after ru...
|Jan 18
|Drax112
|2
|Great Lakes Church Troy, MI
|Jan 18
|Jon Russell
|6
|Thousands attend US rallies to support Obama he...
|Jan 18
|shot first whites
|25
Find what you want!
Search Sterling Heights Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC