County hopes to purchase homes destroyed by massive sinkhole

Costs related to a 250-foot long, 100-foot wide sinkhole that formed in Fraser Dec. 24 are projected to grow into the tens of millions, Macomb County officials said Wednesday. Newly elected Macomb County Public Works Commissioner Candice S. Miller and Executive Mark Hackel say a sliver of those millions may go to purchase three condemned homes destroyed by the sinkhole and to reimburse as many as 19 evacuated families for damages and other costs incurred because of the infrastructure failure.

