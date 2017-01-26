CERV 1 Heading Home to the Heritage Center As GM Confirms Purchase
Following the auction of CERV 1 on Saturday night at Barrett-Jackson, I went out on a limb and proclaimed the then anonymous buyer to be none other than General Motors following a couple conversations I had with "those in the know". That limb can be a lonely place, but I had confidence in those sources I talked to and never wavered despite not having any more "evidence" to prove our claims.
