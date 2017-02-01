Allen woman killed in car-semi crash ...

Allen woman killed in car-semi crash near Jonesville Tuesday, January 31

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 31 Read more: WNWN-FM Battle Creek

An Allen woman was killed and two other peple were injured Monday afternoon in a three vehicle chain reaction crash in Hillsdale County. The Hillsdale County Sheriff's Department says it happened at about 2:15 p.m. on U.S. 12 just east of Halfmoon Lake Road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WNWN-FM Battle Creek.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sterling Heights Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump supporters say they are happy with immigr... Jan 31 The Real Donald T... 3
do not shop at art van (Nov '06) Jan 28 Noel 261
News Ex-Catholic teacher pleads guilty to sex with s... (May '15) Jan 27 Parden Pard 27
Rude Police Jan 26 Facts 14
Stop preying on us ! Jan 23 Old friend 7
News Driver ticketed for warming car in his own driv... Jan 22 Truth 11
News Michigan mayor caught on tape calling black peo... Jan 22 shot first whites 47
See all Sterling Heights Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sterling Heights Forum Now

Sterling Heights Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sterling Heights Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

Sterling Heights, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,167 • Total comments across all topics: 278,498,529

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC