A Syrian Refugee Responds to Donald Trump
In the U.S. just 16 months and he already understands the meaning of our country better than the sitting president of the United States Of all Donald Trump's executive orders this week, the most repellant - the most grotesquely un-American - has been his ban on the entry of all refugees into the United States. The order is set to last for 120 days, except for Syrian refugees, who are barred from entering the country indefinitely; immigration from seven majority-Muslim countries has also been suspended for 90 days.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RollingStone.
Add your comments below
Sterling Heights Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump supporters say they are happy with immigr...
|7 hr
|Shawnbc
|2
|do not shop at art van (Nov '06)
|Jan 28
|Noel
|261
|Ex-Catholic teacher pleads guilty to sex with s... (May '15)
|Jan 27
|Parden Pard
|27
|Rude Police
|Jan 26
|Facts
|14
|Stop preying on us !
|Jan 23
|Old friend
|7
|Driver ticketed for warming car in his own driv...
|Jan 22
|Truth
|11
|Michigan mayor caught on tape calling black peo...
|Jan 22
|shot first whites
|47
Find what you want!
Search Sterling Heights Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC