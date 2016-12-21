War of words between Hackel, Fouts continues
There is still no word on a state investigation into the potential contamination at the popular Sterling Heights Freedom Hill Amphitheatre. It was Warren Mayor Jim Fouts who requested the attorney general get involved, saying Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel is behind a cover up.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXYZ.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sterling Heights Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ferndale couple accused of kidnapping, extortion (Mar '08)
|Dec 21
|Cecilia
|285
|Stop preying on us !
|Dec 19
|Common Sense
|2
|Old teen mall in Roseville (May '08)
|Dec 18
|deg
|42
|do not shop at art van (Nov '06)
|Dec 17
|Mike
|259
|Review: Empire Plumbing Sewer & Drain (Oct '08)
|Dec 7
|Brian 1907
|71
|Warren MI Police One Cop who needs help! (Nov '07)
|Dec 6
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|122
|does anyone know lee garry bush (Jun '10)
|Dec 5
|Fub
|5
Find what you want!
Search Sterling Heights Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC