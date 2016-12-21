US industrial production drops in Nov...

US industrial production drops in November

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 14 Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

Industrial output fell in November, marking the third decline in the past four months and erasing the slight gain in October, the Federal Reserve reported on Wednesday. File photo of an employee working on a production line at Ford Motor Company's Van Dyke Transmission Plant in Sterling Heights, Michigan, USA.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sterling Heights Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ferndale couple accused of kidnapping, extortion (Mar '08) Dec 21 Cecilia 285
Stop preying on us ! Dec 19 Common Sense 2
Old teen mall in Roseville (May '08) Dec 18 deg 42
do not shop at art van (Nov '06) Dec 17 Mike 259
Review: Empire Plumbing Sewer & Drain (Oct '08) Dec 7 Brian 1907 71
Warren MI Police One Cop who needs help! (Nov '07) Dec 6 WATCHING LIVONIA 122
does anyone know lee garry bush (Jun '10) Dec 5 Fub 5
See all Sterling Heights Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sterling Heights Forum Now

Sterling Heights Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sterling Heights Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Sterling Heights, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,975 • Total comments across all topics: 277,311,336

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC