US Department of Justice Sues Michiga...

US Department of Justice Sues Michigan City for Religious Discrimination

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 15 Read more: KRVN-AM Lexington

The U.S. Department of Justice has filed a lawsuit Thursday against the city of Sterling Heights, Michigan, alleging that the city discrimina... The evacuation of thousands of civilians and rebel fighters from the last remaining opposition holdout in eastern Aleppo began Thursday, bused out in convoy... Lincoln, Neb. - The Nebraska football team practiced for 90 minutes Thursday afternoon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRVN-AM Lexington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sterling Heights Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ferndale couple accused of kidnapping, extortion (Mar '08) Dec 21 Cecilia 285
Stop preying on us ! Dec 19 Common Sense 2
Old teen mall in Roseville (May '08) Dec 18 deg 42
do not shop at art van (Nov '06) Dec 17 Mike 259
Review: Empire Plumbing Sewer & Drain (Oct '08) Dec 7 Brian 1907 71
Warren MI Police One Cop who needs help! (Nov '07) Dec 6 WATCHING LIVONIA 122
does anyone know lee garry bush (Jun '10) Dec 5 Fub 5
See all Sterling Heights Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sterling Heights Forum Now

Sterling Heights Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sterling Heights Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Sterling Heights, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,975 • Total comments across all topics: 277,311,348

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC