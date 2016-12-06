Theatre and Dance at Wayne to Present WINTERTIME at the Studio Theatre
Theatre and Dance at Wayne presents Charles Mee 's diverse play Wintertime December 8-17, 2016 at The Studio Theatre . Set in the present-day Midwest, Wintertime focuses on the comedic and dramatic convergence of a variety of love and partnerships, and the significance of it throughout the seasons.
Sterling Heights Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ferndale couple accused of kidnapping, extortion (Mar '08)
|Dec 21
|Cecilia
|285
|Stop preying on us !
|Dec 19
|Common Sense
|2
|Old teen mall in Roseville (May '08)
|Dec 18
|deg
|42
|do not shop at art van (Nov '06)
|Dec 17
|Mike
|259
|Review: Empire Plumbing Sewer & Drain (Oct '08)
|Dec 7
|Brian 1907
|71
|Warren MI Police One Cop who needs help! (Nov '07)
|Dec 6
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|122
|does anyone know lee garry bush (Jun '10)
|Dec 5
|Fub
|5
