The U.S. Is Suing a Michigan Town for Blocking a Mosque

The Justice Department filed a lawsuit Thursday against Sterling Heights, Mich., alleging the city discriminated against an Islamic center after it rejected plans for a mosque last year. The complaint, which was filed in the U.S. District Court of Michigan's Eastern District, argues that Sterling Heights discriminated on the basis of religion when it refused to approve the American Islamic Community Center's request to build a mosque on five adjoining pieces of land.

