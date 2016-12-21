Sinkhole forces evacuations of some D...

Sinkhole forces evacuations of some Detroit-area homes

Saturday Dec 24 Read more: Waco Tribune-Herald

A sinkhole forming north of Detroit forced the Christmas Eve evacuations of more than a dozen homes and the closure of a busy roadway that was expected to collapse due to a possible sewer problem. Police and firefighters were called to the neighborhood in Fraser about 6 a.m. Saturday after a homeowner called authorities and said his house was sinking.

