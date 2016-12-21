Schuette Charges Sterling Heights Man with Sex Trafficking of a Minor in Southfield
Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette today announced that he has charged Andrew Golden, of Sterling Heights, with one count of Human Trafficking Recruiting a Minor for Commercial Sexual Activity, for sex trafficking a 17 year-old. The charges are a result of a tip received by Ohio authorities provided to the Southeast Michigan Trafficking and Exploitation Crimes task force regarding possible trafficking of a minor female.
