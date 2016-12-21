Middle Eastern fast-casual chain to open 2 Metro Detroit locations
Naf Naf Grill, a Middle Eastern fast-casual food chain restaurant, is opening two new locations in Troy and Sterling Heights, Colliers International announced Thursday. Colliers, a global real estate services company, said in a release that the Chicago-based chain will lease space at 624 W. Big Beaver Road in Troy, and at 14796 Hall Road in Sterling Heights.
