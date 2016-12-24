Michigan State Recruiting: 4-star 201...

Michigan State Recruiting: 4-star 2018 C Trevion Williams a must-get

Michigan State recruiting is looking to clean up the state of Michigan in 2018. There is so much talent in the state and Tom Izzo has already received commitments from Thomas Kithier and Foster Loyer, but he's looking at adding maybe one or two more kids.

