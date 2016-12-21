Man robs coffee shop, crashes into 250-foot wide sinkhole while fleeing
A burglary suspect injured a man in a parked vehicle, damaged two police cruisers and crashed into a massive Detroit-area sinkhole after he was caught in the act and tried to flee. The Sterling Heights Police Department reports in a news release that it had been investigating a string of robberies and witnessed the suspect sitting in the parking lot of a coffee shop on 16 Mile and Ryan road.
