Grant will help southeast Michigan communities welcome immigrants
Welcoming Michigan fosters connections between new immigrants and longtime residents, helping to integrate them fully into receiving communities. The program also helps local governments and groups serve immigrant communities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Michigan Radio.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sterling Heights Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Resident launches petition for Seven Mile - dow... (Jun '15)
|Dec 30
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|4
|do not shop at art van (Nov '06)
|Dec 29
|Mad
|260
|blight harassment (Feb '08)
|Dec 27
|mrcoup
|19
|house sinks in hole
|Dec 27
|thats poopy
|1
|Stop preying on us !
|Dec 27
|lawless
|3
|Ferndale couple accused of kidnapping, extortion (Mar '08)
|Dec 21
|Cecilia
|285
|Old teen mall in Roseville (May '08)
|Dec 18
|deg
|42
Find what you want!
Search Sterling Heights Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC