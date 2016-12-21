Detroit from the air: Beauty, ruin and rebirth told in 16 stunning photos
Vibrant neighborhoods lead to desolate blocks of emptiness and overgrowth. Vast collections of vacant lots turn into urban gardens.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sterling Heights Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ferndale couple accused of kidnapping, extortion (Mar '08)
|Dec 21
|Cecilia
|285
|Stop preying on us !
|Dec 19
|Common Sense
|2
|Old teen mall in Roseville (May '08)
|Dec 18
|deg
|42
|do not shop at art van (Nov '06)
|Dec 17
|Mike
|259
|Review: Empire Plumbing Sewer & Drain (Oct '08)
|Dec 7
|Brian 1907
|71
|Warren MI Police One Cop who needs help! (Nov '07)
|Dec 6
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|122
|does anyone know lee garry bush (Jun '10)
|Dec 5
|Fub
|5
Find what you want!
Search Sterling Heights Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC