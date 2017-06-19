Record Rain in North Texas This Weekend

Record Rain in North Texas This Weekend

Next Story Prev Story
17 min ago Read more: NBC Dallas

NBC 5 viewer Ashleigh Phillips shared this photo with [email protected] She said -- "Rainfall total as of 11 a.m. in Stephenville TX.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Dallas.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Stephenville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
amy mathis Jun 22 pissed off employee 3
Wounded veterans parking place at Walmart Jun 14 Cowpile Capital 1
News Singer Jewel Marries Bull-Rider Boyfriend (Nov '10) Jun 14 Cowpile Capital 2
Police issue 72 warrants for Tarleton students Jun 14 Cowpile Capital 1
News 3-year wait for psychiatrist too long, says Ste... Jun 8 Humanspirit 1
Bobby Mendez Feb '17 No telling 2
Local Politics Do you approve of Nancy Hunter as Mayor? (Sep '16) Sep '16 ralph jackonkle 1
See all Stephenville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Stephenville Forum Now

Stephenville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Stephenville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. China
  3. U.S. Open
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Syria
 

Stephenville, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,515 • Total comments across all topics: 282,012,250

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC