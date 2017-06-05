3-year wait for psychiatrist too long, says Stephenville woman
Tayler Carroll, 20, of Stephenville waited three years for a psychiatrist's appointment after receiving a referral when she was in Grade 11. Bernice Hillier is the host of The Corner Brook Morning Show, and covers issues all over western Newfoundland and southern Labrador. Getting an appointment with a medical specialist can take time, but a Stephenville woman says a three-year wait to see a psychiatrist is simply too long.
