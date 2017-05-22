Pest populations ramping up around the state
Many pests emerged earlier than usual this year due to the weather, but populations and how long they stay will depend on the weather to come. Dr. Sonja Swiger, AgriLife Extension veterinary entomologist, Stephenville, said many pests emerged earlier than usual this year due to the weather, but populations and how long they stay will depend on the weather to come.
