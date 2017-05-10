Pedro Javier Salgado

Pedro Javier Salgado

Pedro Javier Salgado passed away at Scott & White Hospital on May 9, 2017 in Temple at the age of 63. His loving wife of 41 years, Maria Guadalupe Salgado, never left his side. Pedro's greatest blessing was his family.

