Pedro Javier Salgado
Pedro Javier Salgado passed away at Scott & White Hospital on May 9, 2017 in Temple at the age of 63. His loving wife of 41 years, Maria Guadalupe Salgado, never left his side. Pedro's greatest blessing was his family.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mexia Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Stephenville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bobby Mendez
|Feb '17
|No telling
|2
|Do you approve of Nancy Hunter as Mayor? (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|ralph jackonkle
|1
|Clay's Radio Shop (May '10)
|Sep '16
|Unlock2010
|6
|Doctor A.T. Blackstock (Sep '08)
|Jun '16
|Blackstock Moore
|3
|ty murray still around (May '16)
|May '16
|barrel racer
|1
|Shooting at Mingus last nite Maybe at Boars Nest (Dec '08)
|May '16
|Sarah
|45
|Vetoes Deal A Setback To Supporters Of Local A&... (Jun '07)
|Dec '15
|Dannette
|2
Find what you want!
Search Stephenville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC