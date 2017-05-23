Payix Appoints Priscilla Zarate as Finance & Accounting Leader
In this role, Zarate will serve as the firm's controller and lead the financial planning, accounting and payment processing functions. She reports directly to Payix President Chris Chestnut.
Stephenville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|amy mathis
|Thu
|pissed off employee
|3
|Wounded veterans parking place at Walmart
|Jun 14
|Cowpile Capital
|1
|Singer Jewel Marries Bull-Rider Boyfriend (Nov '10)
|Jun 14
|Cowpile Capital
|2
|Police issue 72 warrants for Tarleton students
|Jun 14
|Cowpile Capital
|1
|3-year wait for psychiatrist too long, says Ste...
|Jun 8
|Humanspirit
|1
|Bobby Mendez
|Feb '17
|No telling
|2
|Do you approve of Nancy Hunter as Mayor? (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|ralph jackonkle
|1
