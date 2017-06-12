Hico's Hospitality
On trips to the Hamilton County town of Hico over the years, I'd wondered why the handsome 1896 Midland Hotel building had remained sorely neglected. An imposing corner building at the center of a charming vintage downtown, the two-story brick landmark had clearly been a showplace in its heyday.
