Red Bluff Round-Up crowns champions Sunday

The Caldwell, Texas cowboy secured the tie-down roping title at the 96th annual Red Bluff Round-Up on April 23 with the average win, the fastest times combined on four runs. His time of 40.9 seconds on four head was nearly two seconds faster than the number two man, Cimarron Boardman, of Stephenville, Texas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Bluff Daily News.