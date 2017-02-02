Roll out the barrel for Ballarat rodeo

Roll out the barrel for Ballarat rodeo

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: The Courier

At 6'2", Caitlyn McPhee is roping and riding head and shoulders above her rivals - and she hopes to maintain her lead this weekend. Riding and roping: Millbrook's Caitlyn McPhee on 'Spoon', her barrel-racing mount.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Stephenville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Feb 3 VanPhartzz 1,086
Local Politics Do you approve of Nancy Hunter as Mayor? Sep '16 ralph jackonkle 1
Clay's Radio Shop (May '10) Sep '16 Unlock2010 6
Doctor A.T. Blackstock (Sep '08) Jun '16 Blackstock Moore 3
ty murray still around (May '16) May '16 barrel racer 1
Shooting at Mingus last nite Maybe at Boars Nest (Dec '08) May '16 Sarah 45
News Vetoes Deal A Setback To Supporters Of Local A&... (Jun '07) Dec '15 Dannette 2
See all Stephenville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Stephenville Forum Now

Stephenville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Stephenville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. China
  1. Gunman
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
 

Stephenville, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,016 • Total comments across all topics: 278,630,726

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC