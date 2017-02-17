Rodeo Royalty
Bull riding has been good to Ty Murray. But that doesn't mean he wants to hop on the back of a 1,500-pound bucking bovine ever again.
Stephenville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|20 hr
|MoneyPhart
|1,116
|Bobby Mendez
|Thu
|No telling
|2
|Do you approve of Nancy Hunter as Mayor?
|Sep '16
|ralph jackonkle
|1
|Clay's Radio Shop (May '10)
|Sep '16
|Unlock2010
|6
|Doctor A.T. Blackstock (Sep '08)
|Jun '16
|Blackstock Moore
|3
|ty murray still around (May '16)
|May '16
|barrel racer
|1
|Shooting at Mingus last nite Maybe at Boars Nest (Dec '08)
|May '16
|Sarah
|45
