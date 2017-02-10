Diana Murrieta and Will Gregg Diana Murrieta, daughter of Augustin and Alma Murrieta, all of Dublin, will marry Will Gregg of Stephenville, son of Kerry and Carla Gregg of Decatur, March 4, 2017, at Dove Creek Ranch in Dublin.The bride-elect is a graduate of Dublin High School.

