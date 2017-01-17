You vs. the guy she tells you not to worry about, Whataburger

This week a clever Whataburger fan from Texas put a new spin on the popular "You vs. the guy she tells you not to worry about" meme trending online. Cody Cashell, who appears to be from Stephenville, a small town about an hour southwest of Fort Worth, snapped a photo of two sweet tea canisters inside a Whataburger - one labeled as standard "sweet tea," and the other with a hand-written "double sweet" note, stuck on with a green "jalapeo" sticker.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.