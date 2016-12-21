What Feral Hogs Reveal About Local Politics, and Other Investigations by Ian Frazier
Feral hogs like these at Roger McMillin's ranch near Stephenville, Texas, cause millions of dollars of damage each year in Texas. What does the feral hog population in a region reveal about local politics? New Yorker staff writer Ian Frazier reports on this and other stories in his latest book .
Start the conversation, or Read more at WNYC-AM New York.
Add your comments below
Stephenville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do you approve of Nancy Hunter as Mayor?
|Sep '16
|ralph jackonkle
|1
|Clay's Radio Shop (May '10)
|Sep '16
|Unlock2010
|6
|Doctor A.T. Blackstock (Sep '08)
|Jun '16
|Blackstock Moore
|3
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Jun '16
|robert
|994
|ty murray still around (May '16)
|May '16
|barrel racer
|1
|Shooting at Mingus last nite Maybe at Boars Nest (Dec '08)
|May '16
|Sarah
|45
|Vetoes Deal A Setback To Supporters Of Local A&... (Jun '07)
|Dec '15
|Dannette
|2
