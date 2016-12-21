What Feral Hogs Reveal About Local Po...

What Feral Hogs Reveal About Local Politics, and Other Investigations by Ian Frazier

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: WNYC-AM New York

Feral hogs like these at Roger McMillin's ranch near Stephenville, Texas, cause millions of dollars of damage each year in Texas. What does the feral hog population in a region reveal about local politics? New Yorker staff writer Ian Frazier reports on this and other stories in his latest book .

Start the conversation, or Read more at WNYC-AM New York.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Stephenville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Local Politics Do you approve of Nancy Hunter as Mayor? Sep '16 ralph jackonkle 1
Clay's Radio Shop (May '10) Sep '16 Unlock2010 6
Doctor A.T. Blackstock (Sep '08) Jun '16 Blackstock Moore 3
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Jun '16 robert 994
ty murray still around (May '16) May '16 barrel racer 1
Shooting at Mingus last nite Maybe at Boars Nest (Dec '08) May '16 Sarah 45
News Vetoes Deal A Setback To Supporters Of Local A&... (Jun '07) Dec '15 Dannette 2
See all Stephenville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Stephenville Forum Now

Stephenville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Stephenville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. South Korea
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Gunman
  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

Stephenville, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,565 • Total comments across all topics: 277,537,952

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC