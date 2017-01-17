The South isna t rising again, just r...

The South isna t rising again, just raising another rodeo fuss

Tuesday Jan 17 Read more: Star-Telegram.com

A hostile faction of Confederate battle-flag-waving activists plans to protest inside the Stock Show and Rodeo this weekend, after swarming downtown Fort Worth Saturday during the annual All Western Parade. Pardner, when we say Fort Worth is "Where the West Begins," that also means this is where the Deep South ends.

