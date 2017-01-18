Son of WBAP radio personality Hal Jay...

Son of WBAP radio personality Hal Jay dies in Erath County crash

Hal Jay has been a longtime host on WBAP, a news and talk radio station on 820 AM. His son, Joshua Harbuck, who played football at TCU from 1998 to 2001, died in the single-vehicle crash on State Highway 220, about 70 miles southwest of Fort Worth, The Stephenville Empire-Tribune reports .

