Celebrating success at Stephenville High School with awards
During the Christmas break the Stephenville High School Scholarship and Bursary Committee presented 41 awards totaling $15,750.00 to members of the 2016 graduating class. Peter Sutherland, a member of the Scholarship and Bursary Committee, said these annual presentations highlight a variety of academic and non-academic achievements.
