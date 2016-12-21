Texas Ag. Commissioner to Interview f...

Texas Ag. Commissioner to Interview for Trump Cabinet

Next Story Prev Story
54 min ago Read more: NBC Dallas

Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller tells NBC 5's Ben Russell what he would do if appointed to President-elect Donald Trump's cabinet. Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller will travel to Florida Thursday for an interview with President-elect Donald Trump's transition team regarding the Cabinet-level position of Secretary of Agriculture.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Dallas.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Stephenville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Local Politics Do you approve of Nancy Hunter as Mayor? Sep '16 ralph jackonkle 1
Clay's Radio Shop (May '10) Sep '16 Unlock2010 6
Doctor A.T. Blackstock (Sep '08) Jun '16 Blackstock Moore 3
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Jun '16 robert 994
ty murray still around (May '16) May '16 barrel racer 1
Shooting at Mingus last nite Maybe at Boars Nest (Dec '08) May '16 Sarah 45
News Vetoes Deal A Setback To Supporters Of Local A&... (Jun '07) Dec '15 Dannette 2
See all Stephenville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Stephenville Forum Now

Stephenville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Stephenville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Iraq
  2. Mexico
  3. Wall Street
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Climate Change
 

Stephenville, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,170 • Total comments across all topics: 277,428,892

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC