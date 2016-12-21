Sid Miller on posting fake news to Facebook: a Ia m not a news sourcea
Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller has faced recent criticism over sharing fake news on his Facebook page, and he defended himself Wednesday, arguing he shouldn't be held to the same standards as journalists. "I'm not a news organization," Miller told KUT radio in Austin on Wednesday.
