Lead investigator in 'American Sniper' Chris Kyle murder...

Navy Seal Sniper Chris Kyle signs a copy of his new book 'American Sniper' on Jan. 13, 2012 One of the lead investigators in the murder of "American Sniper" Chris Kyle was found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Tommy Bryant, the Erath County sheriff, was found dead late Monday night at his home, reported the Stephenville Empire-Tribune .

