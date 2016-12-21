Erath County sheriff under investigation found dead inside home
Erath County Sheriff Tommy Bryant was found dead in his home Monday, one week after it was announced that he was under investigation, the Stephenville Empire-Tribune reported. Last week, Bryant spoke out about an investigation by the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement that claims he cheated on his continuing education training, the Empire-Tribune reported.
