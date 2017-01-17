Bob Patton named Kenedy's new municipal judge
After a short executive session to discuss applicants for the municipal judge position back on Tuesday night , the Kenedy city councilmembers returned to open session and named local resident Bob Patton as the new judge. Patton, who ran and lost against Shelby Dupnik for a county commissioner's seat last month, will take over at the first of the year for Barbara Shaw, who will assume her role as the new Kenedy city manager.
