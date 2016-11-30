NL Housing Corporation scholarship recipients announced
The Newfoundland and Labrador Housing Corporation has awarded its 2016 scholarship awards to tenants currently pursuing post-secondary studies. Youth scholarship winners are Alicia Hawco, Bell Island, a graduate of St. Michael's Regional High attending Memorial University; Troy Pfinder, Grand Falls-Windsor, a graduate of Exploits Valley High attending College of the North Atlantic; Brandon Bath, Glenwood, a graduate of Lakewood Academy attending College of the North Atlantic; and Abby Park, Corner Brook, a graduate of Corner Brook Regional High attending Memorial University.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Compass.
Add your comments below
Stephenville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do you approve of Nancy Hunter as Mayor?
|Sep '16
|ralph jackonkle
|1
|Clay's Radio Shop (May '10)
|Sep '16
|Unlock2010
|6
|Doctor A.T. Blackstock (Sep '08)
|Jun '16
|Blackstock Moore
|3
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Jun '16
|robert
|994
|ty murray still around (May '16)
|May '16
|barrel racer
|1
|Shooting at Mingus last nite Maybe at Boars Nest (Dec '08)
|May '16
|Sarah
|45
|Vetoes Deal A Setback To Supporters Of Local A&... (Jun '07)
|Dec '15
|Dannette
|2
Find what you want!
Search Stephenville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC