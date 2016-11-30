NL Housing Corporation scholarship recipients announced

The Newfoundland and Labrador Housing Corporation has awarded its 2016 scholarship awards to tenants currently pursuing post-secondary studies. Youth scholarship winners are Alicia Hawco, Bell Island, a graduate of St. Michael's Regional High attending Memorial University; Troy Pfinder, Grand Falls-Windsor, a graduate of Exploits Valley High attending College of the North Atlantic; Brandon Bath, Glenwood, a graduate of Lakewood Academy attending College of the North Atlantic; and Abby Park, Corner Brook, a graduate of Corner Brook Regional High attending Memorial University.

