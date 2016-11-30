NL Housing Corporation scholarship re...

NL Housing Corporation scholarship recipients announced

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Nov 30 Read more: The Compass

The Newfoundland and Labrador Housing Corporation has awarded its 2016 scholarship awards to tenants currently pursuing post-secondary studies. Youth scholarship winners are Alicia Hawco, Bell Island, a graduate of St. Michael's Regional High attending Memorial University; Troy Pfinder, Grand Falls-Windsor, a graduate of Exploits Valley High attending College of the North Atlantic; Brandon Bath, Glenwood, a graduate of Lakewood Academy attending College of the North Atlantic; and Abby Park, Corner Brook, a graduate of Corner Brook Regional High attending Memorial University.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Compass.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Stephenville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Local Politics Do you approve of Nancy Hunter as Mayor? Sep '16 ralph jackonkle 1
Clay's Radio Shop (May '10) Sep '16 Unlock2010 6
Doctor A.T. Blackstock (Sep '08) Jun '16 Blackstock Moore 3
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Jun '16 robert 994
ty murray still around (May '16) May '16 barrel racer 1
Shooting at Mingus last nite Maybe at Boars Nest (Dec '08) May '16 Sarah 45
News Vetoes Deal A Setback To Supporters Of Local A&... (Jun '07) Dec '15 Dannette 2
See all Stephenville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Stephenville Forum Now

Stephenville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Stephenville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Stephenville, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,316 • Total comments across all topics: 277,310,679

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC