People in the Law, Dec. 19, 2016
106, West Bloomfield, MI 48322. Dennis J. Donohue of Warner Norcross & Judd LLP was elected chair of the State Bar of Michigan Environmental Law Section.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Michigan Lawyers Weekly.
Comments
Add your comments below
Stephenson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Messing with my head. (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Donna
|1
|Clayton J. Strange (Jan '13)
|Jan '13
|Bubba316
|1
|Debate: Gay Marriage - Stephenson, MI (Jul '10)
|Oct '12
|Correction Please
|14
|chiropractic office (Jun '12)
|Jul '12
|cacheitin
|2
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Michigan (... (Oct '10)
|Nov '11
|Sandynutsisgay
|37
|Who do you support for State House in Michigan ... (Oct '10)
|Oct '10
|James
|3
|Josephine M. Doboy (Oct '10)
|Oct '10
|Butch Webeck
|1
Find what you want!
Search Stephenson Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC